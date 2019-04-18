Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6,740.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,359,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,262 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 61,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,022. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $278,349.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $1,035,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,330,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.70.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

