Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 690 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 169.1% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.33. 33,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,934. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $131.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.16). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $336,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $751,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,957.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $1,402,544. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $148.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

