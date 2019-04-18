Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires Shares of 117,120 Petmed Express Inc (PETS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.57% of Petmed Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 135,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 163,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETS traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,866. The company has a market cap of $454.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.51. Petmed Express Inc has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $46.83.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PETS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Petmed Express from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Petmed Express currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $28.00.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

