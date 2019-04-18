Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $100.30. 23,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 49.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 20,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $1,781,462.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 134,567 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,240.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 19,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,813,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,054 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,328. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

