Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.39, for a total transaction of $1,536,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,947.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.62, for a total value of $2,660,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,198.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,115,760. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $347.97 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $353.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.11.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

