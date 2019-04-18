Ronna Sue Cohen Has $711,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

SCHB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.61. 16,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,815. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $56.12 and a 1-year high of $71.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This is an increase from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

