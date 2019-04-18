Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 7,691,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,266,000 after buying an additional 205,047 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 35.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 42,905 shares during the period. Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 227,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 77.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 123,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 54,034 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $35.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

