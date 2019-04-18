Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 74,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 3.11.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gaurav Shah sold 74,900 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,286,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

