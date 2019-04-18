Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) PT Set at CHF 310 by Jefferies Financial Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 310 price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 316 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 315 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 272.71.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.