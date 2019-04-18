Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) Given a CHF 290 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 290 price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 265 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Barclays set a CHF 315 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 253 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 272.71.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

