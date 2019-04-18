Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) Given a CHF 249 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 249 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 315 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a CHF 270 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 265 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 315 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 272.71.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

