RNC Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $314,448,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 115,239.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,766,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,833,000 after buying an additional 5,761,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $176,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $176,182,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,210,000 after buying an additional 1,131,504 shares during the period.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ELAN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.13. 35,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,830,180. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.71 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

