RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (RFUN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFUN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1189 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a boost from RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
NYSEARCA:RFUN opened at $25.23 on Thursday. RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $25.63.
