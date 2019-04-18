Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Trading Up 10.2%

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 1,841,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,696,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Riot Blockchain from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $74.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 132.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 211,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 490,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

