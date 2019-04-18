Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Ridley stock opened at A$1.39 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.87 million and a P/E ratio of 20.44. Ridley has a fifty-two week low of A$1.25 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.57 ($1.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46.

Get Ridley alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/ridley-co-ltd-ric-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-23rd.html.

Ridley Company Profile

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australasia. It operates through two segments, AgriProducts and Property. The company provides its animal nutrition solutions to food producers in dairy, poultry, pig, aquaculture, sheep, and beef industries; laboratory animals in the research sector; and the equine and canine markets in the recreational sector.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.