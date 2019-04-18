Ridley Co. Ltd (RIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Shares of Ridley stock opened at A$1.39 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.87 million and a P/E ratio of 20.44. Ridley has a fifty-two week low of A$1.25 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.57 ($1.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46.
Ridley Company Profile
