Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,186,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,516,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335,030 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5,733.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,988,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $181,521.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,402 shares of company stock worth $2,613,954 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/ridgewood-investments-llc-raises-position-in-gilead-sciences-inc-gild.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.