Richard D. Kinder Purchases 175,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,456,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 239,069,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,626,436.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KMI opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.89%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,180,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,557,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360,355 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,169.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,022,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,075 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,497.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,112,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $103,969,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

