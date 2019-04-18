RIB Software (RIB) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.56 ($21.58).

RIB stock opened at €16.18 ($18.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58. RIB Software has a 1 year low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 1 year high of €23.46 ($27.28).

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

