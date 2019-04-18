Rexnord Corp (RXN) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Rexnord in a report issued on Sunday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rexnord and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

NYSE RXN opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 30,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Longren acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Rexnord by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rexnord by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Rexnord by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Rexnord by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

