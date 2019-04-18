Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN) PT Set at $23.00 by HC Wainwright

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) has been assigned a $23.00 price target by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 265.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSEAMERICAN RNN traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 479,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,410. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $28.56.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.60.

In other Rexahn Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Douglas J. Swirsky acquired 50,000 shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,050.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

