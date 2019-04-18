Reviewing Uxin (UXIN) and Its Competitors

Uxin (NASDAQ: UXIN) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Uxin to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Uxin alerts:

This table compares Uxin and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $483.08 million -$221.84 million -0.99 Uxin Competitors $2.75 billion $423.03 million 11.97

Uxin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -46.77% N/A -43.39% Uxin Competitors 3.65% 2.86% 2.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Uxin and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 1 3 0 2.75 Uxin Competitors 1059 4636 8332 363 2.56

Uxin currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 147.28%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Uxin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Uxin peers beat Uxin on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.