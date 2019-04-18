Reviewing Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB) and Heritage Financial (HFWA)

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) and Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Rhinebeck Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Heritage Financial pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Heritage Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heritage Financial $231.02 million 5.03 $53.06 million $1.76 17.89

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Heritage Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Heritage Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Heritage Financial 22.94% 8.82% 1.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and Heritage Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Heritage Financial has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Rhinebeck Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans. It also provides brokerage and financial planning services; and life insurance and investment products to individuals and businesses. It operates through 11 branch offices located in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans focuses on real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services through trust powers, as well as objective advice. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a network of 64 branches located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

