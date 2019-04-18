Reviewing NF Energy Saving (BIMI) and Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NF Energy Saving and Watts Water Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NF Energy Saving 0 0 0 0 N/A Watts Water Technologies 0 4 3 0 2.43

Watts Water Technologies has a consensus target price of $89.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Given Watts Water Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Watts Water Technologies is more favorable than NF Energy Saving.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NF Energy Saving and Watts Water Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving $8.51 million 3.74 -$1.56 million N/A N/A Watts Water Technologies $1.56 billion 1.84 $128.00 million $3.74 22.71

Watts Water Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NF Energy Saving.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of NF Energy Saving shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of NF Energy Saving shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NF Energy Saving and Watts Water Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving -45.23% -11.18% -7.39% Watts Water Technologies 7.97% 14.71% 7.73%

Risk and Volatility

NF Energy Saving has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watts Water Technologies has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Watts Water Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. NF Energy Saving does not pay a dividend. Watts Water Technologies pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Watts Water Technologies beats NF Energy Saving on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NF Energy Saving

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks. It also provides equipment related to desulfurization, denitration, and dust removal for electric power generation, metallurgy, petrochemical, steel, cement, and heating supply industries. In addition, the company offers energy saving technology consulting, optimization design services, energy saving reconstruction of pipeline networks, and contractual energy management services for electric power, petrochemical, coal, metallurgy, construction, and municipal infrastructure industries. Further, it provides industrial valve components that are used in water supply and sewage systems, coal and gas fields, power generation stations, and petroleum and chemical industries; and develops and produces hi-tech and automatic-intelligence valve products. NF Energy Saving Corporation also exports its products to the United States, Russia, Turkey, Italy, Bulgaria, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Thailand, South Africa, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The company was formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation of America and changed its name to NF Energy Saving Corporation in August 2009. NF Energy Saving Corporation is based in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. It also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products, such as boilers, water heaters, and heating solution; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications. In addition, the company offers drainage and water re-use products comprising drainage products and engineered rain water harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential applications; and water quality products that include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems for commercial and residential applications. It sells its products to plumbing, heating, and mechanical wholesale distributors and dealers, as well as original equipment manufacturers, specialty product distributors, and do-it-yourself chains; and directly to wholesalers and private label accounts. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

