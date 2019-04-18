Reviewing LM Funding America (LMFA) & 360 Finance (QFIN)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get LM Funding America alerts:

This table compares LM Funding America and 360 Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -72.06% -274.08% -138.70% 360 Finance N/A N/A N/A

7.5% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of 360 Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LM Funding America and 360 Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A 360 Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and 360 Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $4.39 million 0.71 -$8.62 million N/A N/A 360 Finance $646.79 million 4.60 $173.56 million N/A N/A

360 Finance has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Summary

360 Finance beats LM Funding America on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.