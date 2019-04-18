Reviewing Heartland Banccorp (HLAN) and Camden National (CAC)

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Banccorp 23.40% N/A N/A Camden National 28.00% 12.73% 1.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and Camden National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Banccorp $48.79 million 3.43 $11.41 million N/A N/A Camden National $189.55 million 3.54 $53.07 million $3.39 12.68

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Banccorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heartland Banccorp and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Banccorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Camden National 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heartland Banccorp currently has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. Camden National has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Camden National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than Heartland Banccorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Heartland Banccorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Heartland Banccorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Camden National pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Camden National beats Heartland Banccorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its bank subsidiary, engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, and time deposits; cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

