Reviewing ADMA Biologics (ADMA) and Amgen (AMGN)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Amgen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $16.99 million 12.77 -$65.74 million ($1.45) -3.23 Amgen $23.75 billion 4.73 $8.39 billion $14.40 12.67

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -387.07% -194.76% -63.49% Amgen 35.35% 66.74% 14.05%

Dividends

Amgen pays an annual dividend of $5.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. ADMA Biologics does not pay a dividend. Amgen pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amgen has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Amgen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ADMA Biologics and Amgen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Amgen 0 9 8 0 2.47

ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $11.42, indicating a potential upside of 143.95%. Amgen has a consensus target price of $207.76, indicating a potential upside of 13.86%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Amgen.

Summary

Amgen beats ADMA Biologics on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also offers Nabi-HB, a hyperimmune globulin for the treatment of acute exposure; and Bivigam, an intravenous immune globulin for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross, Marietta, and Kennesaw, Georgia. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and DaVita Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

