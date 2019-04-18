Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $42,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Standpoint Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

