Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 877 Shares of Nordson Co. (NDSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nordson were worth $16,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,024,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,959,000 after buying an additional 113,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Nordson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,024,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,959,000 after buying an additional 113,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,705,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,588,000 after buying an additional 65,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nordson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,942,000 after buying an additional 279,766 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,454,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Nordson stock opened at $144.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $146.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $497.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.99 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $96,082.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory P. Merk sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $803,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,560 shares of company stock worth $9,831,639. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

