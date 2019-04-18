Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.38% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after buying an additional 97,045 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NJR opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.34.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $811.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,491.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Kenny sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $148,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,777. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/retirement-systems-of-alabama-boosts-holdings-in-new-jersey-resources-corp-njr.html.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.