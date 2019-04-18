Research Analysts Set Expectations for Briggs & Stratton Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BGG. ValuEngine upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on Briggs & Stratton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Briggs & Stratton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE:BGG opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Briggs & Stratton has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Briggs & Stratton had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $505.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Jaehnert purchased 10,000 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

