RESAAS Services (RSS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 104200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on RESAAS Services from C$1.05 to C$0.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $10.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.
RESAAS Services Company Profile (CVE:RSS)
RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.
