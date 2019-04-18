Rentokil Initial (RTO) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTO. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 370.91 ($4.85).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 368.10 ($4.81) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.