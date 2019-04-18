Renishaw plc (RSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,368.25 ($57.08).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSW shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,955 ($51.68) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Renishaw to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 4,570 ($59.72) in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

LON RSW traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,618 ($60.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 26.24. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 3,558 ($46.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,745 ($75.07).

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported GBX 69.30 ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 74.10 ($0.97) by GBX (4.80) (($0.06)).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Renishaw’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other news, insider William Lee acquired 1,000 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,793 ($49.56) per share, for a total transaction of £37,930 ($49,562.26). Also, insider Geoff McFarland acquired 3,000 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,792 ($49.55) per share, with a total value of £113,760 ($148,647.59).

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

