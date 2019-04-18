Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has set its Q1 2019 guidance at $2.35-2.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RS stock opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $97.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

In related news, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $2,137,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 2,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,821.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,562 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,058. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

