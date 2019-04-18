Redcentric (RCN) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Redcentric (LON:RCN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON RCN opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.32. Redcentric has a 12 month low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 106.40 ($1.39).



Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

