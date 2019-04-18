Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OSMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/17/2019 – Osmotica Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/11/2019 – Osmotica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/5/2019 – Osmotica Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women's health. The company's product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey."

3/28/2019 – Osmotica Pharmaceuticals was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

