Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

RMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Re/Max from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Re/Max to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Re/Max in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on Re/Max and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.96. 86,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,405. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Re/Max has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Re/Max had a return on equity of 84.43% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Re/Max will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Re/Max by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,532,000 after purchasing an additional 127,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 123,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 84,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

