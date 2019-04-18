RCI Hospitality (RICK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

RICK traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 8,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,919. The firm has a market cap of $227.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.88. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.02 million for the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 466,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $1,922,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

