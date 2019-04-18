Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $782,000 Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $255,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 413.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 15.7% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $2,081,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ted Lee sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $92,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jacky Wei-Jye Lo sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,732 shares of company stock worth $2,541,095 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUMC opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.19.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum China from $36.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Yum China to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

