Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Diageo plc (DEO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.75.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $162.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $165.53.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.3688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

