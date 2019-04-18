Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in DURECT Co. (DRRX)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 353,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of DURECT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,097,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 163,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DURECT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,097,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 163,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 243.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 406,574 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 524.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 476,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in DURECT by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.12. DURECT Co. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.45.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 96.70% and a negative net margin of 136.40%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

