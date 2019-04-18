Raymond James & Associates Invests $201,000 in First Bancshares Inc (FBMS)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,638 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

FBMS stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $523.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.61%. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

