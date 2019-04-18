Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Stake in Tejon Ranch (TRC)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,550 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRC. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,830,582 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after acquiring an additional 260,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,582 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after acquiring an additional 260,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,835 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 44,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,481 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after acquiring an additional 73,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,523 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRC opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.07 million, a P/E ratio of 110.63 and a beta of 1.01. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

