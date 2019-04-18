Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNGR. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Capital One Financial lowered Ranger Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ranger Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays raised Ranger Energy Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.04.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,117. The stock has a market cap of $122.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.47. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 4,914 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $40,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Blossman bought 4,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $27,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,495. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 886,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

