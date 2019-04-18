Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $16.36 million and approximately $738,973.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00006162 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00025452 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037487 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000895 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Binance, Kyber Network, Gate.io, DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.