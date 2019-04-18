Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp Purchases 389,862 Shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) Stock

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp bought 389,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scpharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.77 and a current ratio of 13.77. Scpharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scpharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 1,268.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Scpharmaceuticals worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

