QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 1,156,178 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QNST stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.94 million, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. QuinStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 13.16%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $424,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

