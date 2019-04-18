Quest Resource (QRHC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

QRHC stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, Director Jeffrey D. Forte sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mitchell A. Saltz sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $6,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Quest Resource by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Quest Resource by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 131,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 71,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Quest Resource by 18.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

