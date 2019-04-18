Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,877,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,640,000 after buying an additional 96,493 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 472.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 66,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $6,013,545.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,725.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $722,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,263.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,935,229 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $85.70 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/quest-diagnostics-inc-dgx-shares-sold-by-trilogy-capital-inc.html.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.