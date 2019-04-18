Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9,885.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,445 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

